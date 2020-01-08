Happy new year to one and all.
We are blessed to be able to live in one of the most temperate locations in the United States, a veritable Camelot by the Sea. Our challenge is to make our city better and make ourselves worthy of the location.
The half-life of most New Year’s resolutions is less than a week. We all need to support any positive changes in ourselves and those around us to move the average up.
Here are my current goals for the new year:
I will embrace gratitude at every opportunity.
Thank those who help you and even those who merely don’t hinder you. A kind note is not overdoing it.
Along those lines, many thanks to Malibu Urgent Care and, later, Las Robles Regional Medical Center, which were able to provide my grandson with exceptional care on Dec. 26. Watching an extremely high level surgeon, Dr. Choi, set a very complicated broken arm was like watching a very gentle magic trick. He was able to complete the task without breaking the skin, explaining that “surgery is always the last resort.”
I will reject negativity at every opportunity.
As I write these pieces, it has been very easy to let my anger manifest in negativity aimed at those whom I feel are not moving the ball in the correct direction. The result is usually negative feelings from those I do not agree with. The cycle continues, with each party becoming more and more ensnared in a need to defend their prior positions.
I will promote solutions at every opportunity.
I’ve always believed that if we agree with the actions of our elected officials at least 80 percent of the time, those officials are doing pretty well. The first impulse of every human being when faced with a comment that their behavior has been less than optimum is self-defense. If we can skillfully suggest improved solutions, making it clear that we don’t care who gets the credit, we may end up with better solutions being adopted.
I will strive to do what is best, not only for me but for those around me.
I will strive to remember that we are a community and that we all have opinions based on our life experiences. Other reasonable people may have different opinions. Our challenge in a community is to constantly remember the rights of others and strive to do what is best for the long-term health of the community.
Let’s all have a harmonious new year!
