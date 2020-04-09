Please read about the major Earth Day land preservation goal for Malibu on Facebook: “Save Open Space over the Edge.” Given our world-wide health crisis, it’s best to change direction on how to save this majestic, lush, green Malibu mountainside. We now request that the Irish band U2 collectively help preserve this pristine scenic mountainside for Malibu residents, surfers and the millions of annual coastal visitors.
Mary Wiesbrock
Chair, Save Open Space
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.