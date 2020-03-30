I went out today and the roads, hiking trails and beaches were absolutely packed with belligerent, non-social distancing hordes.
This needs to stop.
There needs to be a soft closure of PCH so locals and people with actual business here can use this main artery and get to the supermarket and the pharmacy. We are stressed enough without all these people everywhere.
Just because we have a beach and trails doesn’t mean we have to open up our little town to thousands of day trippers touching everything.
Can’t anything be done before it is too late?
Jane Warden
