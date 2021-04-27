And I’m not talking about those “special” people in your life that slither around, ready to take a swipe at you!
April and May mark the beginning of rattlesnake season, which continues through the summer months. At one point or another, while hiking or in your neighborhood, you’ve probably encountered them at least one time. Unless you’re one of those odd people who seems to like getting startled by a rattler, encountering snakes is not a pleasant experience for most—but it doesn’t have to be a dangerous one.
With temperatures heating up, several friends and fire service constituents are reporting that rattlesnake calls and sightings are on the increase. Snakes are coming out of their hiding places and looking for food. So there’s plenty of reasons to be proactive and remind ourselves and others of commonsense snake safety.
Practice these precautions:
• Be on the lookout when walking the hillsides, especially if you’re operating loud machinery that may make it difficult to hear the signature rattle. Note: If you’re wearing headphones, keep music low and practice additional caution.
• Make your home less hospitable to snakes. Yard debris, wood piles, gaps under homes, wooden decks, cement patios and open water sources (snakes feel the drought, too!) can attract snakes. Remove brush piles and fill gaps as much as possible. Watch for snakes around pools and ponds.
• Keep bushes and shrubs six inches or less off the ground. According to Jim Cornett, a desert ecologist and author of the book Desert Snakes, this will make the snake feel less secure when hiding, so it will be more likely to move along on its way.
• Watch your feet and hands. If you lose sight of them, such as when you reach under a rock or step into a brush pile, the potential to be bitten increases.
• If you encounter a snake, don’t antagonize it. Giving it space is the best approach. It will generally slither along on its own accord!
• If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, stay calm, dial 9-1-1 and seek immediate help. Lie down and keep the affected limb lower than the heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.