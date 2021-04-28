I visited Claudia Taylor’s art exhibit in Puerco Canyon on Earth Day. Not only is the work beautiful and haunting, it is enhanced by its placement within an area affected by Woolsey. This art would be less impactful in a courtyard shopping mall or hotel. But on that bluff, colored the same as the skeletal remains of shrubs on the way up the trail, facing the sea, it stands as a ghostly memorial to what that event was to all of us. It is sobering yet beautiful and brings one to quiet solemnity as if sitting in church in prayer. Thank you Claudia, for a thoughtful, inspired work.
Barbara Collins
(0) comments
