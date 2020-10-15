What were you thinking when you put a 367-pound dead tuna, caught by someone who doesn’t even live here, on your front page? This creature could possibly be older than all of us. He was majestic. If you can’t find happy photos to share during these really sad and trying times, I have 4,000 rescued turtle and tortoise photos that I am happy to provide. Let’s hope they ate it, and not just killed it for sport. Enjoy stuffing down hundreds of pounds of tuna with a large side of mercury.
Susan Tellem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.