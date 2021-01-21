Your editor/publisher seems perturbed by Mr. Silverstein’s purported allegiance to winning. Well, he did win the election, but the other three council members refused to recognize that victory, being more dedicated to “winning” the seat as mayor pro-tem to which Bruce was entitled than to respecting the wishes of the citizens they chose to dishonor. The score is now: Mikke and Karen and Paul - 3, Malibu - 2. Winning is a good thing when that is the score, right Arnold?
Bill Sampson
