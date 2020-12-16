This will be our 41st annual Santa Comes to Agoura, Malibu, Ventura and Los Angeles. Due to the coronavirus, we will be purchasing food for food banks. We find out what their needs are.
We will also be putting personal hygiene items together for the homeless veterans in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. One hundred percent of donations will be used for the above. We receive no compensation; any expenses are paid out of our own pockets.
Donations can be made payable to George Annino and sent to 6602 Maplegrove Street, Oak Park, 91377.
Any questions, contact George on his cell phone: 818.309.6995
George Annino
Steve Bonifede
Ralph Boulware
Brandon Dolittle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.