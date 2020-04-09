In response to “Edmiston’s executive power expands despite local outcry” published April 2
Will someone please explain to me how the SMMC is an essential business? They should lock the gates and go home to their families. The article describing Joe Edmiston’s power grab disgusts me. It is another example that factions of the government believe that Safer at Home applies only to the general population and not to them. There is absolutely no reason for the SMMC to have a board meeting until the world has returned to “normal,” let alone to grant Joe Edmiston more sweeping powers. This is why so many people distrust the intentions of the government. The planet will be just fine without the SMMC for a few months. The air is already cleaner and the seismic noise is diminishing.
Larz Anderson
