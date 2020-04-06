In response to the letter “No red tape” published on March 26
My gratitude to Paula Mae Schwartz, or possibly a Malibu Times editor, for the wonderful line, “...the city must be wrestling with the red rape of state government...”
Also, thank you, Sigmund Freud, for enabling us to recognize the deeper truth behind what the Times will probably call a typo.
Charles Wintner
