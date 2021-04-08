PCH is becoming more and more Malibu’s death road. Two pedestrians were killed over the weekend on PCH. On Saturday night, I was returning to Big Rock from the Civic Center area when a row of high-powered identical Porsches went roaring past me at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, startling me.
The next morning, a row of antique cars also with high-powered engines turned onto PCH heading into Malibu from Topanga Canyon Boulevard. At the same time, a cluster of motorcycles was gathering at the parking lot at that site to roar into Malibu, probably with their mufflers off.
What can we Malibu residents do to protect ourselves from this unwanted onslaught? We have to use PCH...
Ted Vaill
