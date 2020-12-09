Each morning, I look out the windows on one side of my house and see a few houses being rebuilt and on the other side I see my neighbors still living in their trailer where their lovely house used to be. It makes me sad beyond belief that only 16 houses have been completed out of 454 burned.
We are not a poor city. If we had a huge number of permits, why didn’t we expand the departments meant to deal with these things? Why didn’t we hire as many people to handle our problem as was necessary? How many people have just given up?
Malibu has a real homeless problem and it is our citizens.
Harriet Pollon
