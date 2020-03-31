Last weekend, the Malibu Pier was packed with people obviously ignoring social distancing. This posed the risk of spreading the virus to all Malibu visitors and residents and beyond. In contrast, the city of Santa Monica, which owns its pier, wisely ordered it closed. I know that the Malibu Pier is state-owned and our city must be wrestling with the red rape of state government to get things done. But can’t help getting flashbacks of the Woolsey Fire, when common sense and action should have prevailed—not red tape.
Paula Mae Schwartz
