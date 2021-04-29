Thanks for running my letter. I’m curious why a previous letter didn’t make it to print. It concerned individuals leaving cars and homes unlocked, thereby increasing the insurance premiums for all of us. To think that because you live “in a gated community” you can blithely leave your possessions open to theft strains common sense. Apparently “common sense” is not that common in Malibu... As to the PCH letter: I know you will get, “How does he know these non-stoppers are ‘Bu-ites?” I don’t. But some of them are...
Tony Lynn
