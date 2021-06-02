June is National Dairy Month. Time to review the financial, ethical and nutritional burden created by the dairy industry.
This week, NPR reported that New York dairy farmers, who are blaming slumping sales on the pandemic, are expecting more subsidies. As a resident of New York, where dairy is the number one agricultural export, I find this particularly distasteful.
Dairy is an outdated industry that relies on a cycle of constant insemination and impregnation of cows to produce milk intended for their offspring. Newborn calves are torn from their mothers so we can steal their milk for human consumption, at a rate of 24 billion gallons a year nationwide.
Dairy products are laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, pathogens and antibiotics, leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Many people lack the enzyme for digesting dairy products.
But help is on the way. Food manufacturers have developed excellent nut and grain-based milks, cheeses, yogurts and ice cream. U.S. sales alone are expected to exceed $2 billion this year.
It is time for everyone to explore plant-based dairy products, for the sake of our economy, our personal health and the health of the animals.
Eric C Lindstrom
Farm Animal Rights Movement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.