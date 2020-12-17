Justice Jill Karofsky wrote: “This lawsuit smacks of racism. I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask for a remedy that is unheard of in U.S. history—it is not normal.” She was ruling on one of the lawsuits filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The relief requested was for the court to disqualify only those votes cast in Wisconsin’s most Democratic districts. This was typical of the over 50 lawsuits filed seeking similar relief, the elimination of votes cast pursuant to previously established state law. As these cases were summarily discarded, the effort mutated to congress where 126 Republicans endorsed a brief to the supreme court that did not contain a single fact or supportable legal contention, only bizarre and unfounded allegations relying on the idea that one state can dictate and overrule the voting methods of another. And they wanted the court to throw out the results of the election. They dropped the pretense of actually trying to uncover voter fraud and went to their actual motive, undo the election—disenfranchise all those who voted for Biden, all 74 million. There is no legal precedent, law or fact to support that extreme remedy, just put the current president back into office by any means necessary. To go along with this effort, two-thirds of Congressional Republicans still do not recognize Biden as president-elect. They continue to declare the election a fraud.
First, this is contrary to the oath of office they took to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and so they should be removed from office. Second, they propose to dismantle the entire structure of our democracy for one person.
I think Biden’s healing efforts are wasted since there is no possible middle ground or compromise with those who want to ignore elections without cause and are willing to poison our elections if they aren’t allowed to. The people who believe the election is a fraud will never accept Biden as president. And I can never accept them as true citizens of the United States.
Robert Karpuk
