In response to the letter “Warning signs” published April 23
I am a longtime resident of Malibu and have never been so angered and disturbed by a letter to the editor. First, the fact that the editor, (a person I have always respected), allowed Mr. Kraft’s letter to be posted without checking any facts, and second, that Mr Kraft took it upon himself to place blame, point fingers, and abuse a family so recently in mourning. You did not have your facts correct and this whole issue of construction in Malibu is much bigger than pointing a finger at one person! You don’t think many, many workers are riding buses? Where do you get off blaming a family for this? The person you refer to tested negative. I do not know you, Richard Kraft, but I sincerely hope you do some soul and fact searching before you place blame and disturb others.
Leslee Todman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.