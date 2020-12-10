Now that the election is over, this should be a time for healing the destructive political division. However, as a blatantly biased political cheerleader, your paper remains a contaminated cauldron, filled with glowing embers—fanned by hatred.
Bob Helper
Publisher’s note: I never claimed to be perfect.
