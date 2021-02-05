As you prepare for the big football game this weekend, make sure to be a good sport and keep your safety front and center at all times. We know first and foremost social distancing and avoiding large crowds is our number one priority. Unfortunately, that will not stop people from huddling together. Let’s not let our guard down or get sidelined again now that we are opening back up! If you are celebrating, try to keep it to immediate family or your “pod.”
Why? This Sunday is the biggest one-day sporting event in the United States and, unfortunately, one of the most dangerous days on roads and highways. It is estimated that 325 million gallons of beer are consumed by Americans on this day alone. That’s roughly one gallon for every man, woman and child in the country. Aggressive behavior increases, and there are more opportunities for food poisoning than on any other day.
Eat Healthy—So, are you hosting the game in your home field? Be a good quarterback and avoid a false start with unhealthy foods. Maintain that tight end by adding healthy snacks to your menu instead of high fat foods, or go for that Vince Lombardi Trophy by serving all healthy snacks. Let’s avoid that wide receiver if possible.
Safety First—as you prepare game day meals and snacks, follow food safety guidelines to prevent illness. If you’re barbecuing, make sure you have a fire extinguisher near and keep the grill away from combustibles. Use caution with children in the kitchen. Do not leave food cooking on the stove unattended. Avoid getting sidelined early in this game due to an accident.
Right Up the Middle—Limit alcohol. None of us wants a penalty for drinking and driving. Be a good linebacker and take steps to make sure you and other guests avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Be a good center and designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins.
No Off Sides—Never leave children unattended. Make sure your pets can handle the excitement before placing them in new or strange situations.
Maintain Sportsmanship Conduct at All Times—Don’t be the offensive lineman by being a poor sport or offending others. People and their behavior have a tendency to change during football games. Alcohol, ego, passion and lack of common sense are big factors. Don’t get tackled unexpectantly; keep the attitude in check and use common sense!
Keep Your Eye On the Ball—Remember to be safe and avoid any unnecessary roughness by being focused and using your situational awareness at all times!
I have a lot of family in Kansas City so I know who I am rooting for—but no matter if you are a Buccaneer or a Chiefs fan, safety is the name of the game!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.