In response to last week’s Letter to the Editor (“My advice”), Phyllis O’Callahan’s comments attacking Karen York are really uncalled for. I’ve known Karen for 16 years and know her to be one of the most generous, selfless people I’ve ever met—as far from a narcissist as one could possibly get. For several decades, she has been incredibly generous with both her time and money. She serves on the boards of multiple public-service nonprofits and she and her husband, Arnold, offer the resources of The Malibu Times to support multiple charities at zero profit. For well over two decades, their annual Dolphin Awards have raised awareness for the hundreds of individuals and organizations that go above and beyond the call of duty to make our community a better place to live.
Maybe that’s why she’s so upset (along with so many of the rest of us non-narcissists) over the antics of an out-of-control conspiracy theorist who has yet to produce even a single shred of evidence to support his wild accusations—all the while bringing our city to a screeching halt when we could be focusing more heavily on, say, the pandemic or fire rebuilds.
So Phyllis: exactly what have you done to help Malibu?
Anonymous
