I am so thankful to Mike at Duke’s Malibu, and Gabe, and Universal Waste Systems, Inc. and their crews who helped out in this morning’s wonderful E-Waste, Clothing Drop Off & Mulch / Compost event held in the Duke’s parking lot!
The fresh compost and mulch was being delivered as I pulled in and, for someone who likes to dig in the dirt, it smelled like loamy heaven. The gentleman before me got his trash cans filled to the brim. I rolled in with a cardboard box and a plastic bucket—but now I know the drill!
I unloaded 20 years’ of cell phones and old computers and kissed a beloved coffee maker goodbye. I also took advantage of going through kids’ jackets and releasing ones they just don’t wear or have grown out of. What a great morning to get so much accomplished!
Never in our 20-plus years of living in Sunset Mesa can I recall a citywide event being held on this end of town. Woohoo! I saw friends who live up Las Flores, and across from La Costa, and we were all just so happy!
Dukes and UWS had a table out with lots of great freebies, Hawaiian coffee and everyone was handed a coupon for $10 off at the restaurant as they were leaving! My dream of owning one of their Mai Tai glasses is closer than ever!
I hope Mike and Gabe will hold another one of these fabulous events this summer like they mentioned they might. And, the only improvement I can think of... free samples of hula pie!
Also, huge kudos to Duke’s for implementing a program where they now donate the leftovers from their brunches to feed the hungry! Double woohoo!
Kristin Kohn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.