I’d like to share how thankful my wife and I are to have the Malibu Urgent Care Center available in our community. The ER doctors use the best kind of medical treatment and have superbly taken care of a multitude of our ailments and accidents over the years. Today, it is especially important to my wife and I to have the clinic because, even if the ERs in town are open, I wouldn’t want to go there out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19. You can’t beat walking in and quickly being seen by excellent emergency room doctors in your own community! It sure beats having to drive into town and having to wait many hours, in a crowded room, exposed to God knows what!
Elliot Megdal
