Letter addressed to Dr. Katz of Malibu Urgent Care
We were both treated on the 11th of March just before the virus hit ... I tested positive for the “A” flu. My wife was negative for the same.
Dr. Katz and the entire crew treated us like we were the most important people on earth, which we both appreciated.
Without you guys it probably would have been a trip to the ER over in the valley.
Having Malibu Urgent Care here is great!
Both Jean and I are retired, she from teaching and me from LAPD where I was a motorcycle instructor. In addition, I’m one of the only ones who grew up here in Malibu, covered in my book, “1950s Malibu—Growing up in Paradise.” You guys are the greatest.
Enclosed, find a check from us and we hope it will keep you here.
James P. Haynes (“Pete”) and Jean Haynes
