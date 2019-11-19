This letter is addressed to Malibu City Council.
As a 30-year Malibu family still displaced by the Woolsey Fire, with no building permit in sight, even building like-for-like, I implore you do not extend the contract of the city manager.
I hope you all know and remember the stories from that fateful weekend.
In the year since, the missteps have continued and no plan has been made public on what will be done differently to help the citizens of Malibu in case of the inevitable emergency. The proof of this became all the more apparent with the recent PSPS and the only direction given by the Malibu city manager to the citizens of Malibu was an email reminder to remember to stop at any signal light that is out.
We would like to think that our tax dollars are responsibly and effectively used. Instead, the hailing call of “Every man, woman and child for themselves; sorry but you are on your own,” is the resounding cry.
Incompetence, negligence and passing the buck should not be rewarded.
Begin with terminating the Malibu city manager, then keep moving down the list to the information officer, public safety officer, public works and on, until the bad root is completely dug out so as to not grow back and we, the citizens, can feel safer and that our interests are once again the heart of the city.
Robin Peterson
