This responds to Lynn Norton’s letter concerning councilman Silverstein’s “aggressive” emails and “argumentative” approach. Ms. Norton says it is Bruce’s job to “find consensus.” Bruce was not sent to find consensus, but to change the way business is done at the Malibu City Council. Seems that so far he has ruffled a bunch of feathers. A job well done!
Quinn Stockholm
