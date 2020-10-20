October is National Emotional Wellness Month. It is the time to focus on emotional wellbeing. It is a good time to start taking stock of our stress levels and an excellent time to make some changes, too.
Stress comes into all our lives in varying amounts. Depending on our demands, emotional health can take a toll. However, noting the causes of our stress helps identify the biggest offenders so we can stop them.
Assess your stress:
•Review your financial plan. Make sure your plan aligns your savings and income with your goals. You may need to readjust for the future or change current spending habits. Even planning for a dream vacation can improve emotional wellness when done responsibly.
• Calculate screen time. In this digital world, the amount of time we spend online impacts our emotional health. We are bombarded by data, news and alerts constantly. Consider reducing the amount of time spent in front of the screen. One way to reduce online and screen time is to unplug one day week. Use the time to read a book or go for a walk. Rate your emotional wellness before and after your unplugged time.
• Assess resources available to you. Many employers offer tools and discounts for emotional wellness. Checking with your human resources department is an excellent place to start. From videos to free counseling sessions, these benefits provide substantial relief when life seems upside down.
• Remember the relationships in your life. This is a big one. Friends, family and even co-workers play a huge role in our emotional health. They improve our social and spiritual wellbeing by keeping us connected. Human beings thrive on social interactions. Without them, we feel isolated. Large or small, a well-balanced, healthy, social community provides a satisfying spiritual, emotional, recreational and educational benefits. As a result, our friends and family provide a strong support system we rely upon when a crisis strikes.
• How’s your physical health? Keep up with routine health checks. Also, add healthy eating habits and increase physical activity to reduce overall anxiety.
By identifying stressors and improving our emotional health, we are more likely to surf through the highs and lows in life more successfully.
Courtesy of National Day Awareness Calendar
