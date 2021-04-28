In response to the question from your guest columnist, Rick Wallace, in The Malibu Times’ April 15, 2021, edition wherein Rick asks, “Anyone else walked every bit of Malibu’s 27 miles of beaches and all 66 miles of the Backbone Trail?,” I am raising my hand to say yes, I have... including many portions multiple times.
Frans Bigelow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.