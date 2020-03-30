With the coronavirus devastating lives across the globe, I am disappointed with our community’s response here in Malibu to the virus. Instead of following the executive order from the governor of California to stay at home and shelter in place, it seems that Malibu residents have disregarded this advice. They are still having their construction workers to their houses.
By doing so, they put our entire community at risk and many might become infected and die because of their arrogance. This stance is insulting to those of us who are staying at home and doing our job of being self-quarantined to help prevent the spread of this horrible global disease.
The inability of many to follow this simple advice and protect their neighbors means the only way we will solve the pandemic is to institute martial law.
Richard Kraft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.