The 2020 election furor is over. Time for pollsters to change their ways. Closely tracking battleground states would [be] a much better indication of the race. The popular vote is almost meaningless. Although Biden had a comfortable vote electorally at the end, it’s scary how close the race really was. It’s scary also that the pandemic handling cost Trump the win. Good grief, America’s voters! What were you thinking? A Mussolini resurrection? I have voted in 17 presidential elections. Never was there such an aberration.
Tom Lubisich
