We are very sad to announce the passing of Marca Kaufer, one of our treasured board members of Friends of Malibu Urgent Care Center. Marca was always the one you could count on to champion a task and take it to its completion. When we decided it was time to refurbish the Malibu Urgent Care Center, it was Marca who took charge of every aspect of this time consuming and difficult task. She frequently met with contractors before the sun was up to go over the work. Nothing was too difficult, complicated or time-consuming for Marca to take on. Nor were any of the numerous other jobs she was happily in charge of. We will miss Marca for all her many attributes, not the least of which was her big and loving heart.
Rest in peace, our good friend.
Marlene Matlow
