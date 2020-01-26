It’s important for every senator to hear that their constituents care about a fair trial —and are expecting them to stand up to Mitch McConnell and vote in favor of one. Senators must base their decisions only on the evidence and cannot under any circumstances accept fundraising help from Trump or coordinate with his defense before or during the trial. The House must be allowed to present its full case—calling necessary witnesses and allowing all evidence from the impeachment inquiry into the trial record. The American people deserve to see what’s happening, limiting transparency only to protect classified information and whistleblower anonymity.
Lori CL
