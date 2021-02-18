S... is for Studying and Sharing with others
C... is for Classrooms for our sisters and brothers,
H... is for History, English, and Math
O... is for Ogling a bright and new path,
O... another O Opts for the literature of ages, and...
L ... is for Learning the worth of those pages,
The letters together spell that Golden Rule
Let’s get it together and head back to school!
Hermine Hilton
