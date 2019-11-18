As president of Friends Of Malibu Urgent Care, I would like to take this moment to thank Dru and Rick Margolis for opening their beautiful home in order for Friends to have our Sunday event on Nov. 3.
People were treated to a beautiful wine and food party and were able to listen to our amazing doctors in order to find out how they take care of our community. I do not believe there are too many urgent cares in the entire United States who have emergency doctors, and one of our doctors also works at Cedars Sinai.
A special thank you goes to the amazing people that opened their pockets and donated money to help us stay open. Whether small or large amounts, it is all appreciated, more than you could ever imagine. Without these people, we could not stay open—again, I say thank you to one and all.
Helene Eisenberg
