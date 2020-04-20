In response to the letter “Thank you,” published April 9
Richard Kraft’s recent letter to the editor is a frightening example of how too many in Malibu are becoming far too comfortable with our rights being ripped away with vague timelines, half-arsed explanations and excessive overreach that expands by the day. Mr. Kraft is free to remain sheltered down until the year 2025, but he’s not going to shame Americans like me who want to get back to work and believe this city needs to be reopened immediately.
Newton Nicholson
