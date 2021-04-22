This letter responds to Michael Klein’s April 15 letter (to which The Malibu Times assigned the title “A Breonna Taylor Moment in Malibu”) concerning the Malibu sheriff’s accidental invasion of his home. Mr. Klein has every reason to be furious with the sheriff, but also with the Times for comparing him to Breonna Taylor.
The Malibu Sheriff made a mistake by invading Mr. Klein’s home. But Ms. Taylor was knee-deep in the criminal enterprise of her sometime-boyfriend, who was running a massive drug operation selling crack cocaine and fentanyl, terrorizing the citizens of Louisville. The boyfriend routinely had drugs delivered to Breonna’s apartment, which the couple took to a trap house to sell, Breonna in charge of handling the money. Breonna rented a car for her boyfriend, and a dead body turned up in the trunk—coincidentally, a co-conspirator in the drug ring. These are undisputed facts, obtained mostly from recorded phone calls from jail, and just a few of the reasons cops executed a no knock warrant at her abode. The Malibu sheriff had no such justification for harassing Mr. Klein.
Otis Wang
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.