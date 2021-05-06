Guard and protect your time and energy fiercely, just like your mother protected you.
Breathe. Think. Remember.
Your time and energy here on this planet are both precious. Where your focus goes, your energy and time flows. Will you guard and protect both fiercely, just like your mother protected you? Or will you give them away?
What are you focused on now?
This Sunday is Mother’s Day, a time to focus on and honor all mothers and our shared Mother Earth.
May 5 is the one-year anniversary of the passing of my mom. She transcended into a better place at exactly 12 p.m. when church bells ring across the land. I couldn’t be there with or for her, but today, every time I hear a bell ring, or see a bird fly, I think of her.
Last Saturday, April 24, 2021, another beloved mom, Carol Moss, transcended to a better place.
Today, as I spoke with Carol’s warrior daughter on the phone, a gorgeous mourning dove flew next to the window and stared at me throughout our conversation. The mourning dove, which had flown into my home a day earlier, is the spiritual messenger of peace, love and faith, according to many. Was this a sign?
Four days ago, on Friday, April 30, 2021, I was knocked off a rock protecting our puppy and landed on my head six feet below on rocks. In my heart, I know I should have and could have died that day, but for God and the Guardian Angels who maybe thought I had more work to do. I have nine staples in my skull and three stitches on my elbow, but I am alive today. Thank God.
Today, I am inspired, by mothers who are near and far and even Mother Earth whom we walk on every day without ever noticing the miracles before us.
Carol and Mom may have left this physical world, but I pray they will remain in my heart as a “Love Compass.”
What’s a love compass? That’s a question only you can answer.
For me, in the last few weeks I began making Love Compasses from the rocks I found while walking along the ocean. These rocks, were like clay, and I was able to chip away the surface to reveal the love that was always in those beautiful rocks.
I cherish these made from the earth love compasses, and have recently given some to those I meet.
When I feel lost and in need of direction, I pray the metaphorical love compass within my heart, may guide me.
When I feel angry, I pray the love compass will point me true north to compassion.
When I feel sad and overwhelming grief, I pray it may point me to the path of equanimity, but also push me to continue to fight for truth justice and goodness.
When I feel overwhelmed, may the love compass remind me to calm down, take a deep breath and point me to peace in our shared universe.
If you are curious, will you invest some time and energy into writing a poem, or making your own love compass?
Until we meet again, may we all stay calm and strong and simply carry love, peace and faith on.
Pamela Conley Ulich
