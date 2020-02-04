New home construction must navigate numerous permit conditions, including approved color (no rust and road dirt), setting story poles to consider view blockage and many more. Neighbors may object to the proposed project. Temporary housing on a burnout lot may not be approved. Even small highway signage attached to a post must be approved.
I object to non-permitted, dirty, rusty, high-profile vehicles blocking my view that I’ve enjoyed for 17 years. I object to our first transient trespasser, who walked around our road gates and up a hill 400 feet to our house and now my wife is frightened to live here.
Bob Helper
