Letter in response to “SCE to cut down 11,000 palm trees over next two years,” published April 1:
Peace be with you (As-salaam ‘Alaikum),
Palm trees do not start fires,
I have seen telephone wires spark
Where there are no palm trees.
Your lack in monitoring your equipment
Is not reason to remove palm trees
Move/remove your wires.
Leave the trees. Write your councilperson.
In the name of Allah,
As-Salaamu ‘Alaikum
Haquimah Allah
