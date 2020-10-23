An overlooked July study published in September by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that cloth face coverings or masks are mostly ineffective in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as promoted by public health officials.
The study, largely ignored by the media, compared 154 “case-patients,” those who tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), and a control group of 160 “control-participants,” those who were symptomatic but tested negative.
The researchers found that 71 percent of the case-patients contracted the virus despite reporting “always” wearing a cloth face covering or mask at least 14 days before illness onset, and 14 percent contracted the virus despite reporting “often” wearing one at least 14 days before illness onset.
That indicates 85 percent of the COVID-19 study participants contracted the virus even after either always (71 percent) or often (14 percent) wearing a face covering or mask, suggesting the masks are barely or not effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Notwithstanding the efforts of the 71 percent of patients who reported “always” wearing a mask, they still caught the highly contagious coronavirus.
The CDC website indicates that extended close contact with infected persons is considered to be the prevalent means of transmitting COVID-19. The CDC defines a close contact as any individual who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
Which leads to the obvious question. Just exactly what science was the Malibu City Council following when they came up with their mandatory outdoor mask wearing ordinance?
Why should anyone wearing a mask care if someone else doesn’t wear a mask?
They shouldn’t care if we are talking about science. They only care because of the visual impact of people wearing masks. If no one was wearing masks, then COVID-19 could no longer be used as a cudgel to instill fear into the populace.
Instilling fear is all about control, most especially government control... then mask wearing fascism makes perfect sense.
Lawrence Weisdorn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.