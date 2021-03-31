Our second mass murder in as many weeks. The after action report comforts the shooters, and their enablers, while demonizing the victims: The killer had a bad hair day. The poor NRA is forced to declare bankruptcy. Only deviants rack up a five-figure bill at Asian massage parlors. Those shoppers were supporting a market selling GMO enhanced meats...
I suggest arming the gun store owners themselves with some ammo to screen for potential shooters. Perhaps a brief checklist before sliding that shiny new AR-15 over the counter:
Is the buyer driving a van covered in Aryan Nation stickers with a speaker blaring “this vehicle will explode in five minutes”?
Does the purchaser look like a total psychopath?
Ask the customer himself a few basic questions:
Have you seen every Jodie Foster movie twice?
Have you killed anyone today?
Have you tried to kill anyone else today?
Finally, does the guy’s t-shirt read: “Guns don’t kill people. I do”?
Dan Bercu
