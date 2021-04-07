Letter in response to the letter “Never again” published March 25
I read the anonymous letter from the woman who alleged she was assaulted after asking another hiker to put on a mask. Why would you ask someone to put on a mask when you are outdoors? Do you understand how crazy that makes you look?
Klaus Beauregard
