Don’t come for the seder,
I tell you, do not.
There won’t be hot chicken soup simmering in the pot
I wish you could come here
Oh really, I do
But Elijah just cancelled,
And nixed it for you.
Don’t come for the seder,
Don’t come to our house.
Don’t bring your children,
Your parents or spouse.
I wish you could come here,
So strongly I wish.
Need someone to chow through Six jars of gefilte fish!
Don’t come for the seder,
I say there, don’t come.
No service, no singing,
In masks we’d be glum.
I wish you could come here,
Oh really, it’s so
But the governor said stay home: Non-essential, no go.
Don’t come for the seder,
There won’t be one here.
No brisket, no matzah,
No exodus, I fear.
I wish you could come here.
I’ll miss you so badly.
The prep and the clean-up,
I’d do them all gladly.
Don’t come for the seder,
Words I hate to say.
But stay healthy, stay sane,
And we’ll see you all someday.
Al Welland
Executive Director, MJCS
