As I write this, the National Weather Service is predicting strong winds for Monday, Jan. 18, lasting through Jan. 19. Not only is this a wildfire threat, winds alone can cause widespread damage and power outages. But danger can also sometimes come from protests and demonstrations if they get out of hand.
Firefighters have a responsibility to advise and warn the public of these dangers along with issues related to holidays, heat, COVID-19, Independence Day, swimming pool safety, etc. It is our responsibility to advise about any danger our communities face.
Like the forecasted Santa Ana winds, sometimes they come to fruition, sometimes they do not. None the less, preparedness is key!
Here are some tips:
Before hitting the road, keep informed on conditions through news and your own agency. If you become aware of a demonstration, avoid the area.
Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. If you come across a demonstration, don’t be a “lookie- loo.” We see and understand the impact when we are working incidents, so just leave the area and find another route to where you are headed. If possible, travel with someone, not alone.
If you see fire/police personnel working an incident during civil unrest, move on and let them do their job. They may not be able to identify you and you may wind up in trouble.
If you find yourself caught up in the middle of a protest or riot, the perimeter is safest. Try not to be identified as one of the demonstrators. At the first chance, move carefully away from the incident and seek refuge until the crowd passes. Do not run as this will draw attention to you.
If, by chance, you are mistaken as a demonstrator and arrested, do not resist. Go along peacefully.
If you are caught up in the crowd, stay clear of glass window fronts. If pushed to the ground, try to get against a wall and roll yourself into a tight ball and cover your head with your hands until the crowd passes. Remember to keep calm—the crowd should sweep past in a short space of time. If you hear gun shots, drop to the ground and cover your head and neck, and lie as flat as you can.
If you are at home or on vacation do not leave or go into the street. Do not be tempted to watch the activity from your window. Draw the curtains or blinds to prevent shards of broken glass entering. If you are in premises that have doors or windows opening on to the roadside of the property, ensure that all windows and external doors are closed and locked. Sleep in an inside room which will provide greater protection from gunfire, rocks or other projectiles.
If you are driving, never drive through a crowd. If you find yourself in the path of a crowd, turn down the nearest side road, reverse or turn around and drive away calmly. If you cannot drive away, park the car, lock it and leave it, taking shelter in a side street or doorway. If you do not have time for this, stop and turn the engine off. Lock the doors and remain calm. Be sure not to show hostility or anger.
When the dust settles and things appear to be calming down, stay indoors as a secondary wave may reoccur. If it is unsafe to stay where you are, seek a place of safety in a less volatile area. If you have suffered injury, seek medical assistance. Report any loss or damage to your property to the police. Report your situation or whereabouts to family/friends/business associates.
Where applicable, report and claim on insurance.
Situational awareness is always important!
