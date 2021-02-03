My comments are in response to the editorial dated Jan. 26. The Times can be an often useful source of news. It is not a trusted source of legal or psychological analysis. I find it ironic that the amateur and biased excoriation in that editorial employs the same methods that it decries as hostile. Sit this one out.
Barbara Dijker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.