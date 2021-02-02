Each of us is a former mayor who has served with Reva Feldman when she was either the director of administrative services, the assistant city manager or, as presently, the city manager. All of us can attest to her exemplary work ethic. In each capacity, Ms. Feldman carried out her duties promptly, efficiently and professionally, with integrity and compassion. We never had any occasion, nor any evidence, to believe otherwise.
Andy Stern
Jeff Jennings
Joan House
Ken Kearsley
Sharon Barovsky
John Sibert
Lou La Monte
Laura Rosenthal
Rick Mullen
Skylar Peak
