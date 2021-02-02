Each of us is a former mayor who has served with Reva Feldman when she was either the director of administrative services, the assistant city manager or, as presently, the city manager. All of us can attest to her exemplary work ethic. In each capacity, Ms. Feldman carried out her duties promptly, efficiently and professionally, with integrity and compassion. We never had any occasion, nor any evidence, to believe otherwise.  

Andy Stern

Jeff Jennings

Joan House

Ken Kearsley

Sharon Barovsky

John Sibert

Lou La Monte

Laura Rosenthal

Rick Mullen

Skylar Peak

