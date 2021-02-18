In response to the letter “Not a shred of evidence” published Feb. 11
A faceless coward named “Anonymous” has publicly asked exactly what I have done for Malibu after I took issue with Karen York’s strained critique of Bruce Silverstein. The answer is my vote for Silverstein, the most effective councilperson in Malibu’s 30-year history. You’re welcome, Malibu.
Phyllis O’Callahan
