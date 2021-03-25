I hate to admit it, but life without El Trumpo and his insane clown posse is boring. There is no need to switch to KNX hourly to see if the world still exists.
CNN is forced to discuss racism on “The Bachelor” while the LA Times compares rewards for Lady Gaga’s dogs vs. the Beverly Hills “Watchjacker.” I can see and hear the Orange One only in the fever dreams of my second COVID vaccine.
I observe a pale gringo with red arm hair, laying bricks to expand an endless wall at the Mexican border. An overstuffed Blackwater contractor in a stretch limo rolls out plans on his front hood: “Here’s where the new tunnel connects the local Proud Boys’ corporate office directly under Nancy Pelosi’s office at The Capitol.”
At opposition leader Novelty’s recent “trial” in Moscow, the KGB’s expert witness sports a soviet era bouffant hairdo. He plays black and white footage of Novalny, mask-less, seated next to CA Governor Gavin Newsom at The French Laundry. Lastly, I read about a NY attorney submitting an obscure case to his old friend, Judge Kavanaugh, for his review and opinion at the Supreme Court.
In the suit, NBA star Dwayne WADE is suing Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami over some tainted ROE. Pleased to meet you. Hope you guessed my name...
Dan Bercu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.