The MRCA is illegally cutting down live oak trees on the Weintraub Park and my own personal property in Escondido Canyon without permits. I have been told they are untouchable; I have filed a complaint with regional planning over a month ago, no response. I talked to Arnold yesterday, I will follow up with pictures and complaint number.
Help.
Malibu Phoenix Retreat since 1958
Rev Fred Pierson
