Voting for any individual in an election is a very important duty for all of us, and one that is not that easy, especially when all (as in my case) or at least most of the names are new to you, whereas the positions they desire to acquire are so very important.
I was helped by the statements that each of the eight council candidates made in the pages of The Malibu Times on Oct. 8, and sometimes I was drawn to the way their statements were presented.
If I were grading their papers, which I am not, I found the easiest one to follow was laid out by Steve Uhring.
He broke down his priority issues one by one (he listed seven) and made very clear his thoughts on each and what he intended to do about them.
On the bottom of that page were the pictures of the eight candidates, but their names were not listed, and I admit I was wondering if he was the handsomest one.
At any rate, it is now the weekend, and I am perusing my ballot, and the only decision I’ve made for sure is a decision brought on by something that caught my eye in a letter to the editor in your Oct. 15 paper. And the letter was not written by a candidate, but by a person I do not know who was recommending one. There was a line in that letter that totally got to me. It had to do with education.
The letter writer described his feelings and said they were shared by the candidate he was endorsing for the board of education.
Now, I am overly interested in the education (or lack of it) going on in our U.S. school system and am totally concerned about the low status of the U.S. on the learning scale. My interest in this comes from my title as “America’s Memory Motivator” and my disappointment with the fact that the subject of memory is still not a subject taught in our school system. If we learned at the very beginning of our schooling how to hit the save key on the best computer of all, that one that is attached to our necks, we would all be able to advance ourselves up the learning ladder.
I thank Craig Foster, a stranger to me, but the writer of the letter that endorsed Keith Coleman. About Keith Coleman Mr. Foster wrote, like himself, “He is a passionate advocate for educational innovation, and an out-of-the-box thinker.”
Let’s get the subject of memory into our learning system, Mr. Coleman.
Thanks to Mr. Foster, and the letters to the editor section of The Malibu Times, you’ve got my vote!
Hermine Hilton
