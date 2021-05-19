Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA-33) is a champion for animals and taxpayers, and White Coat Waste Project is proud to honor him with a Congressional Waste Warrior award. He was also awarded in 2017 and is just one of a few lawmakers who’ve earned this recognition twice.
Rep. Lieu has led key initiatives to stop painful and outdated taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, cats and other animals that most people oppose and that cost Americans over $20 billion every year. Among other accomplishments, he’s shut down deadly tests on puppies and kittens at the Los Angeles VA. Rep. Lieu is also behind efforts to give animals a second chance in loving homes when testing in government labs ends.
Our 3 million members in California and beyond are lucky to have Rep. Lieu in Washington protecting animals from abuse and taxpayers from wasteful government spending.
Natalie Warhit
Campaign Assistant
White Coat Waste Project
